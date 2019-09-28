UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Liberty Global worth $49,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 1,894.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 199.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

LBTYK stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

