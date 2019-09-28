UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $69.94 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of ANSYS worth $69,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.32. The company had a trading volume of 185,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.90. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $220.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

