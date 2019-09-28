UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $56.93 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,161 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 187,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Southwest Airlines worth $56,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

