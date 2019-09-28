UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 59,147 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $59,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 252.1% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.47.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.21. 279,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.77. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

