U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,201 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 367,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 55,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

NYSE USB opened at $55.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.