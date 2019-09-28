TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares during the period.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 18,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,939 shares of company stock valued at $784,007 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.