TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $192.26 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $192.26 million and approximately $274.60 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00012406 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, Zebpay, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00191932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.01029144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089281 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 190,437,599 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Zebpay, Bittrex, Koinex, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, Kyber Network, HitBTC, HBUS, Kuna, CoinTiger, Upbit, IDEX, WazirX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

