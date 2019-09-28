Truegame (TGAME) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $318,018.00 and $35,194.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Truegame has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.01030130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020606 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089962 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

