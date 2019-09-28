TrueFlip Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $10,717.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

