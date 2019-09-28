TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) Short Interest Update

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 591,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROV. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

TrovaGene stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. TrovaGene has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,424.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrovaGene will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrovaGene by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrovaGene during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

