TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) Short Interest Update

TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 591,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROV. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
TrovaGene stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. TrovaGene has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrovaGene by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrovaGene during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.
TrovaGene Company Profile
Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.
