Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBOX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective (down previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 1.63 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.96). 4,297,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.38. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05).

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00).

In other news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 36,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £52,848.51 ($69,055.94).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

