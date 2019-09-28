TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TNET traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 279,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $447,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,784.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total value of $1,678,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,617. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,359,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12,851.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 162,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,864,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.