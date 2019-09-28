Triggers Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,590.00 (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Triggers has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triggers token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.01029966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020534 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe . The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

