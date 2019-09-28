TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.33 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TransGlobe Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

