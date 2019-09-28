TransferCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $242.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $77,801.00 and approximately $242.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,080,966 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

