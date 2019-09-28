TPI Fund Managers Ltd Takes $5.48 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 1.7% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $45.51. 9,563,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,358. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

