TPI Fund Managers Ltd Invests $9.25 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.8% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $16,657,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.91. 7,422,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,409,163. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $214.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

