TPI Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 87,044 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,000. Visa comprises approximately 4.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 769,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $101,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $174.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,240,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average of $169.04. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.