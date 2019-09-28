TPI Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.05% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 78,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,054,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,963,000 after buying an additional 3,967,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,827,000 after buying an additional 292,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 203,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

