Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

OMC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

