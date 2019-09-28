Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 72.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $8,610,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $178,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $18.81. 683,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $22.41.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $306.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.15 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.