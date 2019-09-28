Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Stock Position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Symantec by 995.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Symantec by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Symantec in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.44. 709,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

