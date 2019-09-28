Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,372 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 1,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Global alerts:

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $60,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Dow purchased 17,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $537,187.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $357,998 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.23. 34,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.