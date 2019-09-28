Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $105,000 Stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 367.4% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 225.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 275,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,377. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. LiveRamp had a net margin of 323.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $45,380.00. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis raised shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

