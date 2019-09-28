Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $102,000 Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 318.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,418. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $644.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.7446 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 11,924 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $494,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,776,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

