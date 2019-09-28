Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. South Jersey Industries makes up about 1.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

NYSE:SJI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 427,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

