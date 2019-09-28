Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after buying an additional 367,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after buying an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after buying an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.13. 3,231,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.68 and its 200-day moving average is $259.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nomura upped their target price on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total value of $4,218,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,070,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,457 shares of company stock valued at $40,747,113 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

