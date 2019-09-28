Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Invests $318,000 in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,193,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,505,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,719,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,155,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 100,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 5,695 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $100,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

