Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $35,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 373.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 143.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 117,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $5,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of OGS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,415. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

