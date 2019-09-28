Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Receives $36.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.17.

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $40.10. 1,411,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,795,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,223,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

