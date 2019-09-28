Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $971,082.00 and approximately $659.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00193166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.01030991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

