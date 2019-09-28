ThoreNext (THX) Price Hits $8.15 on Top Exchanges

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 14% lower against the dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $176.45 million and $146,923.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for approximately $8.15 or 0.00100022 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00193031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.01033322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020710 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090000 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

