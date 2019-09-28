Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.23 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

