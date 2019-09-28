Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Taurus Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.24 and its 200-day moving average is $278.95. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $208.34 and a one year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

