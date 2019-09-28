Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys Shares of 1,873,363 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,873,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,395,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.25% of Corteva as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,071,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,933,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

