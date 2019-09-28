Tekne Capital Management LLC Makes New $21.92 Million Investment in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 193,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,919,000. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up 5.5% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.97. 926,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,605. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

