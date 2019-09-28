TCTC Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 579,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 234.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 9,611,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,187,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $220.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.