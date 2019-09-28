TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 456 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.90. 1,664,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.82. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

