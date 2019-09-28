TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 80,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 47,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

