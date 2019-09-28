TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after buying an additional 14,784,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 825.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after buying an additional 6,955,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after buying an additional 2,258,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,591,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

