TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,358,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 655,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after acquiring an additional 642,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,932,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.