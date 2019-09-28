TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,625,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,011,000 after acquiring an additional 453,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,598,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,396,000 after acquiring an additional 384,268 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,045,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.