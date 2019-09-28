TCTC Holdings LLC Has $248,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $1.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.04 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julian Mark Bott bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Way bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

