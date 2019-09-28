TCTC Holdings LLC Has $20.55 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.53. 2,856,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,336. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.31. The company has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.