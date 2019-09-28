TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 16,190 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 42.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 59,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 13.9% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 593,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 72,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,372,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, Director Albert L. Richey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,245.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. 303,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,543. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

