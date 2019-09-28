Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of TCRR opened at $15.48 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $7,460,472.32. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

