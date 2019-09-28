Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 172 ($2.25) target price on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 184 ($2.40).

LON:TW traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 162.40 ($2.12). 9,682,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.18. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

