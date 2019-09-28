Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 303,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 74.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp set a $351.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COO traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,235. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $228.65 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.93 and a 200-day moving average of $309.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

