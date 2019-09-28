Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,586,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,304. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $309.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.