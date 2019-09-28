Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $177.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,632,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $503.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,935,572 shares of company stock worth $545,402,788. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

